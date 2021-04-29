Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 305,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.08% of UFP Technologies worth $14,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UFPT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 61.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after buying an additional 76,557 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $857,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 162.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 12,855 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 49,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in UFP Technologies by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 81,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th.

UFPT stock opened at $50.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.16 and a 200-day moving average of $46.98. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $377.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.92.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $45.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UFP Technologies news, Director Marc D. Kozin sold 10,000 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $541,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, films, and plastics materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

