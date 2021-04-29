Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 551 Shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 431,523 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in First Mid Bancshares were worth $14,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 958,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 325,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 179,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 38,726 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,699,000. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,680,000. Institutional investors own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $43.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $44.94. The stock has a market cap of $780.55 million, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.90.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $48.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.52 million. On average, research analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In other First Mid Bancshares news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 5,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $181,125.00. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 4,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $168,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 188,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,609,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,570 shares of company stock worth $1,486,520 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

