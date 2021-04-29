Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $15.58 Million Position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,219,141 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 19,785 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $15,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,362,858 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,768,000 after buying an additional 300,662 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,960,928 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,906,000 after buying an additional 186,469 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,301,113 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 260,196 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,811,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 412,682 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 79,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica stock opened at $13.08 on Thursday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $971.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 3.22.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The mining company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 42.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SLCA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

