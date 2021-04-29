Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $14.53 Million Position in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 431,523 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.58% of First Mid Bancshares worth $14,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMBH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

FMBH stock opened at $43.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.90. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.49.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.52 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 21.63%. Research analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $29,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 188,037 shares in the company, valued at $6,769,332. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 4,825 shares of First Mid Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $168,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,609,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,520 over the last 90 days. 13.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

