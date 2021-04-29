Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.22% of Penumbra worth $13,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Penumbra by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,777,000 after buying an additional 14,362 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Penumbra by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Penumbra by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Penumbra by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,580,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

PEN opened at $310.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1,150.74 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $277.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.11 and a 12-month high of $314.22.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.69 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.43, for a total transaction of $2,594,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 539,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,964,041.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $204.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.29.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

