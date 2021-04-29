Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 783,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,773 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.44% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $13,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,378,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,426,000 after purchasing an additional 401,898 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,814,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,842,000 after purchasing an additional 791,605 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,950,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,024,000 after purchasing an additional 49,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 537,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKTR. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.76. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $26.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.08.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.64 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 269.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $2,958,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,003,425.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 5,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $103,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,344 shares of company stock worth $5,212,781 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

