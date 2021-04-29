Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,431 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $13,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 4th quarter valued at $2,366,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 221,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,627,000 after buying an additional 46,421 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter valued at $4,874,000. 11.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PAC shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.64.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $105.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.82 and a 200 day moving average of $104.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $55.15 and a 1 year high of $118.80.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 22.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

