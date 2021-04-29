Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,019 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.90% of Construction Partners worth $13,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Construction Partners by 282.0% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Construction Partners by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Construction Partners by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Construction Partners by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,940,000 after buying an additional 89,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Construction Partners by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 295,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROAD. Zacks Investment Research cut Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

In other Construction Partners news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $61,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $165,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,348,801.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,025,000 shares of company stock worth $62,441,200 over the last 90 days. 63.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $31.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. Construction Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.21 and a 200 day moving average of $27.84.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

