Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 19,785 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,219,141 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 19,785 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $15,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,528 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in U.S. Silica by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 412,682 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 79,345 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 368,265 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,910 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 18,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

SLCA stock opened at $13.08 on Thursday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $971.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 3.22.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The mining company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 42.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SLCA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

