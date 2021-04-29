DigitalBits (XDB) Hits Market Capitalization of $62.94 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 29th. DigitalBits has a market cap of $62.94 million and $2.00 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 28.6% higher against the dollar. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0815 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.14 or 0.00526126 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005959 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00023031 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,407.75 or 0.02588452 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000034 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 772,559,355 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

