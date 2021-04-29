Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.500-6.550 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.33 billion.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an in-line rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.35.

Shares of DLR traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,656,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,110. The stock has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 59.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.69.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total transaction of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,930 shares of company stock valued at $7,488,629 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

