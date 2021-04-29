Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 67.33% and a negative net margin of 140.61%. Digimarc updated its Q1 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DMRC traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.24. 4,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88. Digimarc has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $58.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.32. The company has a market cap of $644.38 million, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.21.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and management of media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a data carrier that integrates the identification function; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

