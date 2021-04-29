Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 67.33% and a negative net margin of 140.61%. Digimarc updated its Q1 2021 guidance to – EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ DMRC traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.24. 4,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88. Digimarc has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $58.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.32. The company has a market cap of $644.38 million, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.21.
Digimarc Company Profile
