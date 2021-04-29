Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Shares Sold by Cutler Group LP

Cutler Group LP lessened its stake in shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in Digimarc were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMRC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Digimarc during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Digimarc during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digimarc during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digimarc during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Digimarc during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DMRC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.55. 1,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,892. Digimarc Co. has a 52-week low of $11.77 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The company has a market capitalization of $632.76 million, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average is $39.32.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 140.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.33%.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and management of media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a data carrier that integrates the identification function; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

