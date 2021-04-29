Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Trading Up 4.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)’s share price rose 4.3% during trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $82.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Diamondback Energy traded as high as $84.00 and last traded at $82.75. Approximately 11,926 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,949,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.32.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.74.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.76.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

