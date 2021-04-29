Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Raised to $115.00 at Roth Capital

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price upped by Roth Capital from $84.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Johnson Rice cut Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.74.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of FANG stock opened at $83.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $88.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,782.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 12,014 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,718 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,751 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $586,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.