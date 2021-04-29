dHedge DAO (DHT) Price Reaches $2.77 on Exchanges

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 29th. dHedge DAO has a market capitalization of $27.79 million and $3.74 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One dHedge DAO coin can now be bought for $2.77 or 0.00005258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00066735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00020238 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001898 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00075387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $431.13 or 0.00818346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.21 or 0.00097201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001535 BTC.

dHedge DAO is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,034,409 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

