Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €53.80 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) received a €53.80 ($63.29) price target from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DWNI. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.50 ($51.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €48.30 ($56.82).

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

DWNI stock opened at €45.30 ($53.29) on Tuesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 1 year high of €38.09 ($44.81). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €41.65 and a 200 day moving average of €42.02.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.