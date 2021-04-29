Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $250.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $224.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Sunday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.29.

Shares of ODFL opened at $257.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $142.10 and a 12 month high of $259.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.16. The firm has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

