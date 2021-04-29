Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $250.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $224.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.81% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Sunday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.29.
Shares of ODFL opened at $257.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $142.10 and a 12 month high of $259.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.16. The firm has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.
Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
See Also: Total Return
Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.