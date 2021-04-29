Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) a CHF 67 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 67 price target on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a CHF 61.50 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 60 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 52 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays set a CHF 68 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 65 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 62.64.

Lafargeholcim has a fifty-two week low of CHF 50.40 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 60.

