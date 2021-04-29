Desjardins Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Research analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.19. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.65.

Shares of CNI opened at $108.99 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $77.20 and a 12-month high of $119.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.4964 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 205,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,357,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $259,011,000 after purchasing an additional 355,860 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 14,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $54,001,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 10.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

