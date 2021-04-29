Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 12,830 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 384,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,830 shares during the quarter. Pentair comprises about 1.9% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $23,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNR traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,414. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $31.50 and a 52 week high of $65.83.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNR. Citigroup increased their price target on Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.27.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

