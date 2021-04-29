Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stake in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,620 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 341,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OUT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Outfront Media presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.86.

Shares of Outfront Media stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,515. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Outfront Media Inc. has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $24.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.