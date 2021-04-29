Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $10.80 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2,557.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 203,910 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,238 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.15% of ConocoPhillips worth $10,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 341.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,275,929 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $67,586,000 after buying an additional 987,208 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 83.6% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 43,150 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 19,650 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 67.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 545,911 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,917,000 after purchasing an additional 220,093 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.5% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.1% during the first quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.92.

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,575,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.35 million, a P/E ratio of -47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.45. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

