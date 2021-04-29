Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,763 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $18,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,304,945. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average of $29.11. The stock has a market cap of $223.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

