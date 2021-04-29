DePay Price Tops $3.92 (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 28th. DePay has a market cap of $13.36 million and approximately $537,463.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.92 or 0.00007153 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DePay has traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00061340 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.59 or 0.00274477 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $570.58 or 0.01039989 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00025712 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.56 or 0.00708223 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,756.54 or 0.99803405 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DePay Profile

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,404,420 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

