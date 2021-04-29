Denali Advisors LLC Sells 54,000 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 73.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 54,000 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in The Progressive by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,589 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $100.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $71.25 and a twelve month high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The business had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.95%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

