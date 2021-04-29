Denali Advisors LLC Sells 5,400 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Denali Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of MarineMax worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 6.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 3.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax stock opened at $58.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85. MarineMax, Inc. has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $63.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.01 and a 200 day moving average of $41.13.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $523.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.23 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist boosted their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Northcoast Research cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

In other MarineMax news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $300,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,665.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $443,700.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,680. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO).

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.