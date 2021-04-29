Denali Advisors LLC Sells 134,800 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 75.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134,800 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,479,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452,785 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,039,980,000 after purchasing an additional 29,812,530 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,215,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301,054 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,609,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,620,000 after acquiring an additional 36,566,684 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFC opened at $45.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.32. The company has a market capitalization of $188.48 billion, a PE ratio of 121.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.39.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

