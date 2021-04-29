Denali Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 384,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,740 shares during the quarter. Innoviva makes up about 1.4% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $4,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 73.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 92,637 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Innoviva by 82.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 39,926 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innoviva during the third quarter worth approximately $3,152,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Innoviva during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Innoviva by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INVA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

NASDAQ:INVA opened at $11.59 on Thursday. Innoviva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $15.62. The company has a current ratio of 146.75, a quick ratio of 146.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average of $11.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.85. Innoviva had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 53.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Innoviva Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

