Denali Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Position in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) by 423.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,396 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Systemax were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Systemax by 46.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Systemax in the first quarter valued at about $543,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Systemax in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Systemax by 10.7% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 265,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after acquiring an additional 25,703 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Systemax by 7.2% in the first quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. 29.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Manoj Shetty sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $63,671.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,742 shares in the company, valued at $364,448.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Dooley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $175,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,610 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,165 shares of company stock worth $1,133,921 over the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYX. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Systemax in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of SYX stock opened at $43.59 on Thursday. Systemax Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $45.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.77 and its 200-day moving average is $36.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.48.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Systemax had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $273.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Systemax’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Systemax Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Systemax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

About Systemax

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

