Denali Advisors LLC Acquires 3,200 Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enova International were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENVA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Enova International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Enova International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Kirk Chartier sold 3,623 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $123,254.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 134,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,144.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James A. Gray sold 30,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $873,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,574 shares of company stock valued at $2,244,462 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

ENVA stock opened at $35.70 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.65. Enova International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $41.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.65.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.35. Enova International had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $263.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.32 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ENVA shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Enova International Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

