Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €128.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DHER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €173.00 ($203.53) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €166.00 ($195.29) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €146.42 ($172.25).

Shares of ETR:DHER opened at €140.05 ($164.76) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €69.44 ($81.69) and a 52 week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €116.32 and a 200 day moving average of €114.62.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

