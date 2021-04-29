Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €128.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021 // Comments off

Jefferies Financial Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DHER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €173.00 ($203.53) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €166.00 ($195.29) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €146.42 ($172.25).

Shares of ETR:DHER opened at €140.05 ($164.76) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €69.44 ($81.69) and a 52 week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €116.32 and a 200 day moving average of €114.62.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Analyst Recommendations for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.