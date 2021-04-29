DeGate (DG) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $95,547.00

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 29th. In the last week, DeGate has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. DeGate has a market cap of $21.14 million and $95,547.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeGate coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000528 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeGate alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00063046 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.95 or 0.00278889 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $606.71 or 0.01120919 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00026880 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.98 or 0.00731584 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,189.10 or 1.00117124 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DeGate

DeGate’s genesis date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,000,000 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeGate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeGate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeGate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.