DeFi Bids (BID) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 29th. Over the last week, DeFi Bids has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DeFi Bids coin can now be bought for $0.0889 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFi Bids has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $4,961.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeFi Bids alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00067562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00020348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001883 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00074628 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $431.59 or 0.00812826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00097697 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001548 BTC.

About DeFi Bids

BID is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 43,328,241 coins and its circulating supply is 12,689,964 coins. The official website for DeFi Bids is defibids.com . DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Bids

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Bids should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Bids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Bids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Bids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.