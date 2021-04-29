David M. Demski Sells 121,259 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Stock

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $8,680,931.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $71.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $71.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.94.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $233.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.25 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.94.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 19,694.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

