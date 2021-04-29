Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock Price Up 5%

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) shares rose 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.84 and last traded at $48.84. Approximately 3,062 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,632,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.50.

PLAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.96.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 2.07.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $116.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.25 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $262,213.00. Also, Director Stephen M. King sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $667,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,303.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,579 shares of company stock worth $1,157,913. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

