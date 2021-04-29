DAV Coin (DAV) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.04 Million

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. DAV Coin has a market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $69,022.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DAV Coin has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DAV Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00077062 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $250.20 or 0.00476133 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52,635.18 or 1.00167124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00040919 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00011180 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.51 or 0.00177949 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000859 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV Coin (DAV) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

