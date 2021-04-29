Danone (EPA:BN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $54.89

Danone S.A. (EPA:BN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €54.89 ($64.58) and traded as high as €58.30 ($68.59). Danone shares last traded at €57.90 ($68.12), with a volume of 1,241,161 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €60.77 ($71.49).

The company’s 50-day moving average is €58.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is €54.89.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

