Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danaos Corporation is a leading international owner of containerships, chartering vessels to many of the world’s largest liner companies. Danaos was set up by Dimitri Coustas, an experienced shipping investor who had been active in the industry. Having consistently developed sea transport services throughout its history, Danaos has forged a reputation for high-quality operational support to liner companies and other charterers throughout the world. The Company currently have a fleet of containerships aggregating TEU, making us among the largest containership charter owners in the world. We charter our containerships to a geographically diverse group of liner companies, including most of the largest ones globally. Such customers include Maersk, COSCO, Hapag-Lloyd, CMA-CGM, Neptune Orient Lines, Yang Ming, China Shipping, Norasia Container Lines Ltd, Hyundai Merchant Marine Co., Wan-Hai Lines and Zim Israel Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on shares of Danaos in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

Danaos stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.97. The company had a trading volume of 201,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,330. Danaos has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.43.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.02. Danaos had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $119.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.48 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaos will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Danaos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,802,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Danaos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Danaos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,441,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Danaos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $909,000. 23.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

