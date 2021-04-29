Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Danaher’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.88 and the highest is $2.14. Danaher posted earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year earnings of $8.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.56 to $9.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $9.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DHR shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,698 shares of company stock valued at $6,808,687 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Danaher by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Danaher by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 20,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 82,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,400,000 after buying an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR opened at $258.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.99. Danaher has a 1 year low of $155.61 and a 1 year high of $260.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

