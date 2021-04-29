Daily Mail and General Trust plc (OTCMKTS:DMTGF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Daily Mail and General Trust plc (OTCMKTS:DMTGF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Daily Mail and General Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup raised Daily Mail and General Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

OTCMKTS DMTGF remained flat at $$12.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.37. Daily Mail and General Trust has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $13.75.

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

