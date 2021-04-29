DA Davidson Comments on Hasbro, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hasbro in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hasbro’s FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

HAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $98.00 on Thursday. Hasbro has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $101.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

