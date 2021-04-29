CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

CTMX has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $642.01 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.62.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.18. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.20% and a negative net margin of 58.13%. The company had revenue of $16.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.86 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,636.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 282.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 17,759 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $717,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

