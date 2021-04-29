CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at Barclays

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.18% from the stock’s previous close.

CONE has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $72.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. On average, analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in CyrusOne by 1,045.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

