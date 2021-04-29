Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.60. 40,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,107. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.83). Sell-side analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,172,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $3,057,000. 4.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

