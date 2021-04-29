Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CLXPF. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Cybin in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Cybin in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

CLXPF traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.62. 1,552,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,227. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25. Cybin has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $2.24.

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

