Cutler Group LP Lowers Stock Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Cutler Group LP decreased its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in argenx were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in argenx in the 4th quarter worth $157,708,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in argenx by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,331,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,671,000 after purchasing an additional 454,976 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of argenx by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 372,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,519,000 after buying an additional 76,654 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 302,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,996,000 after buying an additional 59,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of argenx by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,956,000 after buying an additional 31,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARGX traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $287.76. 986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,498. argenx SE has a 12-month low of $141.26 and a 12-month high of $382.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $290.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of -61.37 and a beta of 1.00.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.14 million. Equities analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -12.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARGX shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of argenx from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $421.00 price target (up from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.35.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

