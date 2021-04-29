Cutler Group LP Decreases Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Cutler Group LP reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) by 76.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESPO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,762,000 after purchasing an additional 100,085 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after acquiring an additional 20,625 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 124,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 24,675 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 61,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.94. The stock had a trading volume of 668 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,991. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.50. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.39.

