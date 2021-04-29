Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Acquired by Monticello Wealth Management LLC

Monticello Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 225.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,477 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $46,857,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 943,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,276,000 after buying an additional 412,207 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,540,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,067,000 after buying an additional 387,700 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $8,714,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after buying an additional 43,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.12. 5,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,457. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.52 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.75 and its 200 day moving average is $94.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $357.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.61 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

CFR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In other news, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $3,964,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 414,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,035,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total transaction of $1,299,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,220,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,335 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

