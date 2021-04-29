CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.450-0.470 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CubeSmart also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.800-1.860 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CUBE. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James cut shares of CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of CubeSmart stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.93. 844,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,993. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.47. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $42.47.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.47%.

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,824,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

